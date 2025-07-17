Skip to Content
Silica Gel – “NamgungFEFERE” (Feat. Japanese Breakfast)

7:34 PM EDT on July 17, 2025

Earlier this year Michelle Zauner returned with the latest Japanese Breakfast album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women). Since then, the indie darling covered Gorillaz at Coachella, performed “I Love You Always Forever” with Donna Lewis in Brooklyn, and released "My Baby (Got Nothing At All)" for the A24 romantic comedy film Materialists. Now she's joining the South Korean indie rock band Silica Gel for an exquisite new tune called "NamgungFEFERE."

“This was the first time I’ve ever written lyrics in Korean,” Zauner explains. “Anyone who’s familiar with my work knows how much my Korean heritage has come to mean to me, so it was very personal to collaborate with such a revered Korean band and to create something for a larger Korean audience."

Watch the trippy music video for the song below.

