Boyish Announce Debut Album Gun: Hear “Jumbos”

Today, Brooklyn-based duo India Shore and Claire Altendahl, who make lovesick rock music as Boyish, released their first music of 2025. Last year, they released a one-off collab with Chicago rocker Jackie Hayes and a covers EP that included takes on Hole, Bright Eyes, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bruce Springsteen. Their new single "Jumbos" is the lushest they've ever sounded with a vagabond guitar, a peppering of tacky piano, and a waterfall chorus.

The new track announces their forthcoming album Gun, which doesn't have a release date but seems to be coming later this summer. This is the first album Boyish created beyond their own laptops, alongside producer Loren Humphrey (Cameron Winter, Lana Del Rey), over of the course of two months on an AMPEX MM1200 2” tape machine inTuxedo Park, NY. They shared a spooky album teaser several days ago that featured the two in a dark forest with a bonfire cackling and thunder rumbling in the background.

"Gun is a fictional town, based on the surreal experiences we've had driving across middle-of-nowhere USA over the past three years," they said of the forthcoming project. "The idea of Gun came to India while she was bedridden for three months after breaking her leg in a freak surfing accident. The album is a love story set against the backdrop of this town, like it's the set of a play... This is not a pro-gun album, it's a pro-Gun album."

Listen to "Jumbos" below.

Gun is out later this summer via R&R.