Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Wisp – “Breathe Onto Me”

9:58 AM EDT on July 18, 2025

Elinor Kry

Natalie R. Lu, the young shoegaze artist who records as Wisp, blew up out of nowhere when her song "Your Face," the first piece of music that she ever posted online under that name, became a viral sensation and made its way into Beyoncé's stadium show. Wisp is now a major-label artist, and she's about to open a bunch of stadium shows for System Of A Down. In a couple of weeks, she'll release her debut album If Not Winter. We posted her singles "Sword," "Get Back To Me," and "Save Me Now," all of which will appear on the LP. Today, she shares one final song before the album arrives.

The new Wisp on "Breathe Onto Me" is a soaring, searching reverie about the feeling of otherworldly peace that you can find when you cocoon up in a bedroom with another person and become each other's whole world for a little while. In a press release, Wisp says, "'Breathe Into Me' is a fun play on affection, touch, and love on the surface. It's about the simplicity of physical relationships and how they can totter between innocent and lustful." It's fun to hear a shoegaze song that's directly about having sex, since it seems like so many of them are about not having sex. Check it out below.

If Not Winter is out 8/1 on Music Soup/Interscope.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Fakemink – “fml .”

January 28, 2026
New Music

Dehd’s Jason Balla Announces Debut Solo Album As Accessory: Hear “Calcium”

January 28, 2026
New Music

Kneecap Announce New Album FENIAN: Hear “Liars Tale”

January 28, 2026
New Music

Final Gasp – “Burials Of Birth”

January 28, 2026
New Music

The Saddest Landscape Announce New Album Alone With Heaven Feat. Julien Baker, Jeremy Bolm, & Evan Weiss

January 28, 2026
New Music

Bruce Springsteen Shares New Protest Song “Streets Of Minneapolis”

January 28, 2026