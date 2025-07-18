Wisp – “Breathe Onto Me”

Natalie R. Lu, the young shoegaze artist who records as Wisp, blew up out of nowhere when her song "Your Face," the first piece of music that she ever posted online under that name, became a viral sensation and made its way into Beyoncé's stadium show. Wisp is now a major-label artist, and she's about to open a bunch of stadium shows for System Of A Down. In a couple of weeks, she'll release her debut album If Not Winter. We posted her singles "Sword," "Get Back To Me," and "Save Me Now," all of which will appear on the LP. Today, she shares one final song before the album arrives.

The new Wisp on "Breathe Onto Me" is a soaring, searching reverie about the feeling of otherworldly peace that you can find when you cocoon up in a bedroom with another person and become each other's whole world for a little while. In a press release, Wisp says, "'Breathe Into Me' is a fun play on affection, touch, and love on the surface. It's about the simplicity of physical relationships and how they can totter between innocent and lustful." It's fun to hear a shoegaze song that's directly about having sex, since it seems like so many of them are about not having sex. Check it out below.

If Not Winter is out 8/1 on Music Soup/Interscope.