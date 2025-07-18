Sheryl Crow Shares Protest Song “The New Normal”

Like so many of us, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sheryl Crow is stressed out about living in a world where people's social media feeds will pretty much reinforce whatever their beliefs already are, where tech billionaires are getting richer by stoking other people's paranoia. Earlier this year, Crow sold her Tesla in protest of Elon Musk and donated the money to NPR, which could probably really use it right about now. Today, she's continued to register her objections by releasing a protest song called "The New Normal."

Sheryl Crow wrote, produced, and recorded "The New Normal" in collaboration with her band the Real Lowdown. It's an lived-in rocker with lyrics about the current state of things: "If you really wanna know the truth, we'vе got an algorithm tailor-made for you/ Yeah, it's true, according to who?" On Instagram, Crow writes, "What’s happening all around us is so unbelievably bizarre, that my fear is we will truly begin to feel like this is normal. And that’s what terrifies me." Listen to the song below.

"The New Normal" is out now on Old Green Barn/Big Machine. Check out our We've Got A File On You interview with Sheryl Crow here.