The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Water From Your Eyes - "Playing Classics"

Brat-inspired indie music? Don't mind if I do. Water From Your Eyes' "Playing Classics" incorporates the throbbing pulse of Charli XCX's "Club Classics" and the spiky piano that punctures "Mean Girls." Charli would likely be envious of Rachel Brown's masterful deadpan vocal delivery, and the cryptic lyrics feel like nonsensical secrets being whispered in your ear while you're just trying to party at the club: "I’m concerned as a matter of fact/ Contact contact/ All this shattered impact." It's a world away from their previous off-kilter rock and roll anthem "Life Signs," but it's still undoubtedly them. Are any other indie acts going to try to harness Brat’s influence? I wish them luck in competing with this banger. —Danielle