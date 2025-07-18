Worriers Announce Farewell Shows

A few months ago, Lauren Denitzio announced that they're wrapping up their long-running indie-punk project Worriers: "With ever-changing goal posts, the economics of touring, and the diminishing returns of social media, I'm just not having fun anymore." Denitzio, whose most recent Worriers album Trust Your Gut came out in 2023, says they wants to keep making music, but they want to shake off burnout and rethink how they're doing it. Hopefully, they'll have fun at their final Warriors shows, which are going down on the West Coast in October.

Today, Lauren Denitzio unveiled Worriers' final shows, where they'll play with Tiny Stills and Ricky. Below, check out Denitzio announcement of the end of Worriers, as well as those tour dates.

After five albums, two EPs, and countless tours across three continents, I’m wrapping up Worriers as a project. I love so much of what goes into making music, but if you’ve been following along, Worriers has been thrown a lot of curveballs over the years. With ever-changing goal posts, the economics of touring, and the diminishing returns of social media, I’m just not having fun anymore. I've always said that being in a band is the most fun job in the world, but I've reached a point where too many too many expectations associated with that don't align with my values anymore. At a certain point, that overrides the fun parts. I’m still recovering from burnout and need to shake up the creative snow globe of my life. I certainly hope that I tour again, but I want to do other things too like write an EP with friends for fun, produce someone else’s record, write songs for other people, and travel more without having to play shows to get there. If you have ideas for any of that, you know how to find me. Thank you to everyone who wrote on these records, got on stage with me, believed in my songs, and gave me too many opportunities to count. I’ve met some of the best people I could ever hope to know through playing music, and I’ll never take that part for granted.

TOUR DATES:

10/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records Roadhouse *

10/13 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial #

10/15 - Seattle, WA @ The Black Lodge #

10/16 - Portland, OR @ Twilight Cafe #

10/18 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

* with Broken Baby & Ricky

# with Tiny Stills & Ricky