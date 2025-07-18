Botched Connecticut Metal Fest Will Provide Refunds Following Lawsuit

Last year, metal fans were spurned by the Capulet Fest, a three-day metal festival that was supposed to happen at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway on June 28-30, 2024. Over the course of a few days, the festival slowly deteriorated: capacity was lowered, then bands were axed, until finally the last day was fully cancelled. Now there is closure for those that requested refunds to no avail.

Today, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced a settlement with Capulet Entertainment and its owner Estevan Vega of up to $50,000 in refunds. Additionally, for a period of five years, Vega and Capulet Entertainment will not be allowed to host any music festivals unless they've secured a performance bond to cover refunds to ticket holders in the event of any cancellation.

In a statement, Attorney General Tong shared:

Vega and Capulet made major promises they couldn’t deliver, and the failure of Capulet Fest 2024 drove Vega into bankruptcy. Our investigation has always been about two things -- making sure this never happens again and getting refunds to fans. The state is taking nothing from this settlement. Every dollar we could squeeze out of Vega and Capulet is going to fan refunds and restitution. Going forward, Vega and Capulet are going to be under strict orders to secure performance bonds and tight commitments from contractors before promoting anything. And if they screw up again, you better believe we’ll come down on them like a ton of bricks.

If you are seeking a refund, you should a written request to Vega’s attorney, Mark A. Balaban, Esq., c/o The Balaban & Raczka Law Firm, 425 Main Street, 4th Floor, Middletown, CT 06457.