Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen) Announces Memoir The Royal We

3:50 PM EDT on July 18, 2025

Roddy Bottum Memoir

Faith No More keyboardist and Imperial Teen leader Roddy Bottum is releasing a memoir. The Royal We, which is out November 4, explores Bottum's time in San Francisco in the '80s, his struggle with heroin addiction, and finding his creative voice after coming out as gay. Pre-orders of the book will come with an exclusive book of poetry entitled The Drugs And The Drugs And The Drugs, compiled and art-directed by Christopher Garrett, and an exclusive t-shirt that Bottum designed.

"In my book I talk about drugs, I talk about sex in public places, I talk about subversive behavior, I talk about the things that have made me who I am," Bottum wrote in a new Substack post. "I share candidly about drug addiction, cruising for sex as a child, shoplifting, making bomb threats, outlandish expectations, young passion, hopes and dreams, dreadlocks, dismantling the powers that be, the things I grew up with. These sentiments, the things I tell, they’re coming from a place of growth, of spirit and of liberation."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMItVp0RvV4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Royal We is out 11/4 via Akashic Books. You can pre-order it here.

