Preservation & Gabe ‘Nandez Announce New Album Sortilège: Hear “Ball & Chain”

Earlier this year Gabe 'Nandez joined forces with Louis Jack to form LJGN and release an eponymous album. Now the prolific New York underground rapper is already back with another collaboration, this time with DJ Preservation for an upcoming LP called Sortilège. The lead single "Ball & Chain" is out now.

Sortilège features Armand Hammer, Koncept Jack$on, Ze Nkoma Mpaga Ni Ngoko, and billy woods. “It was smooth, very synergetic,” 'Nandez explains about making the record. “We listened to mad music — Boot Camp Clik, Scaramanga, Cuban Linx — and I was asking questions about all types of shit, trying to soak up game and history, which I did.”

'Nandez and Preservation first linked up on woods' 2022 album Aethiopes. Hear "Ball & Chain" below.

Sortilège is out 8/15 via Backwoodz Studioz. Pre-order it here.