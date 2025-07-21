Lydia Loveless – “There Is A Beach On Walnut Street”

Throughout 2025 Lydia Loveless has been releasing a stream of songs on Bandcamp, including a cover of Irving Berlin's "What’ll I Do," as well as some original singles called "Accolades" and "Oklahoma." The Ohio-based singer-songwriter has been dubbing this ongoing project the Secret Sessions, presumably in reference to Columbus' Secret Studio, where she does a lot of recording. Today Loveless returns with another Secret Sessions song called "There Is A Beach On Walnut Street," a self-described "bootgaze" song with plenty of country-ballad bravado.

"This one is truly a standalone song and I am really proud of it," Loveless wrote along with the track's release. "I wrote it in a state of heightened anxiety instead of participating in other dumb, unhealthy activities. That should be fairly obvious behavior for a songwriter, but I’m a slow learner." Over a subtle rock twang, "There Is A Beach On Walnut Street" deals with coming to some stark conclusions: "It won't do me any good to call you on the phone/ The only way to win you back is to leave you all alone."

Loveless engineered the song along with assistant engineers Todd May and Jay Gasper. It was mixed and mastered by Sean Gleeson, and it features studio performers Todd May, Jay Gasper, and George Hondroulis. Listen to it below.