Stream Johnny Jewel & Italians Do It Better Artists’ Wheel World Soundtrack

Video games and music are like ice cream and pie. They're amazing on their own, but when together, it's a sensory shindig. Such is the case for the latest Messhof-developed game Wheel World, which is out Wednesday, and its accompanying soundtrack by Italians Do It Better artists JOON, Orion, and Johnny Jewel.

That lively assortment of synth-pop tracks is available today. The neon soundtrack is the vibrant background for rookie cyclist Kat and her cycling adventures, most notably saving her home from devastation. It's an abalone collection with dew-droppy bell melodies ("Here To Stay") and electrifying synth propulsion ("Beta Flash").

Listen to the soundtrack and find the game trailer below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Johnny Jewel - "Pulsar"

02 Orion - "Stardust & Danger"

03 Joon - "Like A Meteor"

04 Johnny Jewel - "Cruise Control"

05 Joon - "Here To Stay"

06 Orion - "Destiny Spoke"

07 Johnny Jewel - "Never Surrender"

08 Joon - "Sweet Adrenaline"

09 Johnny Jewel - "Darklands"

10 Orion - "Villan Of Love"

11 Johnny Jewel - "Beta Flash"

12 Joon - "I Want It All"

13 Orion - "Cosmic Ghost"

14 Johnny Jewel - "Descent"

15 Joon - "Go"

16 Johnny Jewel - "Imagine"

17 Orion - "Moon Rider"

18 Johnny Jewel - "Into The Maze"

19 Joon - "Hold On"

20 Orion - "Stardust & Danger (Instrumental)"

21 Joon - "Like A Meteor (Instrumental)"

22 Johnny Jewel - "Ascent"

23 Orion - "Villain Of Love (Instrumental)"

24 Joon - "Here To Stay (Instrumental)"

25 Johnny Jewel - "Beyond The Sky"

The Wheel World soundtrack is out now via Italians Do It Better/Annapurna Interactive.