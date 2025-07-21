Oasis And Morgan Wallen Shows Marked Safe For Cheating CEOs

Last week, in the most viral incident in recent memory, the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert revealed Andy Byron, the CEO of data infrastructure company Astronomer, was cheating on his wife with the firm’s HR chief Kristin Cabot, who is also married. This led to lots of jokes of varied quality and an internal investigation that resulted in Byron's resignation. (UPDATE It was announced on July 24 that Head Of HR Kristin Cabot resigned as well.) It also led to kiss cams becoming a hot topic at large-scale concerts around the world.

At gigs over the weekend, both Oasis and Morgan Wallen have assured the philandering elements within their fan bases that they're safe from being exposed at their shows. "If we got any lovebirds in the house, don't worry, we ain't got any of that Coldplay snidey fucking camera shit," Liam Gallagher announced from the stage at Oasis' hometown show in Manchester's Heaton Park Sunday. "It doesn’t matter to us who you're fucking mingling with, tinkering with, fingering with. None of our fucking business." Meanwhile, Saturday night at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Wallen told the crowd, "Anybody in here with your side chick or whatever. I think you're safe here. I don't condone cheating... anymore."

At Coldplay's own show Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Chris Martin prefaced the kiss cam segment with a warning. "Now listen," he said. "We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we're gonna do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on a big screen. So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now."

Over at Astronomer, new interim CEO Pete DeJoy released a statement in which he acknowledged that the company had achieved quite the public awareness boost from this ordeal: "The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name." In addressing his fellow Astronmers, he somehow refrained from making any Coldplay references, which is admirable. "A Sky Full Of Stars" was right there.