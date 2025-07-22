Kitba Announces New Album Hold The Edges: Hear The Title Track

Yesterday marked the two-year anniversary since the Brooklyn-based harpist and songwriter Rebecca El-Saleh released their sublime self-titled debut album as Kitba. Today, they've announced the follow-up, which is out in September via Ruination Record Co, with the title track "Hold The Edges." And, it is truly delightful.

"Hold The Edges" embraces gravity rather than fights against it. Every day we're confronted, both physically and mentally, with the bewilderment of being alive. Some days are harder than others to move through. Over soft, pulsing synths and galaxy brain zaps, Kitba holds close those difficult days as graceful reminder rather than a burden.

"Sometimes I give up / I stop trying / I can’t give more than I have / But then I pour from an empty cup," they sing during one verse. Sounds buzz and crack around them, but their resolve remains sacred. As the chorus says, they "hold the edges, hold them hard."

"It began as a sort of mantra I used through a challenging moment I was finding difficult to move through, but over time it shifted and the meaning transformed," Kitba says of the new song, which was produced by Zubin Hensler. "What started as a desire to hold onto definition became an invitation to go beyond it."

Watch the lyric video made by Christopher Royal King below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Hold The Edges"

02 "Wolf's Mouth"

03 "Wings"

04 "Ruins"

05 "Fool"

06 "Never Will"

07 "Soften"

09 "Tightrope Island"

09 "Outside Inside"

10 "Cards"

Hold The Edges is out 9/19 via Ruination. Pre-order here.