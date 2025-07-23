C.Y.M. – “Catania” & “Justify”

C.Y.M. is the pairing of Vampire Weekend bassist Chris Baio (whose solo work as Baio you may well have jammed to in your day) and Michael Greene aka Fort Romeau. The duo brought us a debut EP back in 2019, and today they've returned with a new double A-side single. "Justify" is a funky midtempo party track that reminds me a bit of Justice's "D.A.N.C.E." (Maybe the song title is a head nod?) It's good, but I'm especially smitten with "Catania," which takes a sleeker and more dramatic approach to electronic music, an almost post-rock sound bolstered by sax from Colin Killalea.

A note from the band:

"Justify / Catania" is the first taste of a journey that began in January 2020. This journey involves many places (Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, Paris & Lagos) and many extremely talented collaborators (we’ll be telling you all about them soon). There’s a long road ahead, for now we hope you enjoy the beginning of this ride.

It sure sounds like a star-studded C.Y.M. album is on the way. In the meantime, hear these two tracks below.

"Justify" / "Catania" is out now via Roma.