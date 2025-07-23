Rachel Bobbitt Announces Debut Album Swimming Towards The Sand: Hear “Hands Hands Hands”

Toronto singer-songwriter Rachel Bobbitt has been capturing our attention for a few years now, but remarkably, she hasn't put out an album yet. That will change in October with the release of Swimming Towards The Sand. The tracklist includes three recent Bobbitt tracks, "Furthest Limb," "Sweetest Heart," and "Deer On The Freeway." It also has "Hands Hands Hands," a dramatic new track out today that makes great use of piercing keyboards and hard-charging guitars. "Tell me you're OK!" Bobbitt sings as the tune reaches its climax.

She shared this statement on the song:

"Hands Hands Hands" is equal parts dream and experience—the first verse built around the experience of losing a loved one from afar, and the second verse a surreal depiction of the feelings of helplessness and horror that can accompany grief. The chorus is borrowed from a children’s song from the 1870s—a song my grandfather used to sing constantly, called "Reuben and Rachel."

Jeff Miller directed the "Hands Hands Hands" video at Baxter’s Harbour in Nova Scotia. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Don’t Cry"

02 "Hush"

03 "Light"

04 "Hands Hands Hands"

05 "Remember"

06 "I Want It All"

07 "Furthest Limb"

08 "Life By The Marsh"

09 "Ask Again"

10 "Deer on The Freeway"

11 "Sweetest Heart"

12 "Nothing"

Swimming Towards The Sand is out 10/17 via Fantasy. Pre-order it here.