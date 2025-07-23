bloodsports Announce Debut Album Anything Can Be A Hammer: Hear “Rosary”

Last year, Brooklyn's bloodsports only released one single. "Canary" was an eerie amuse-bouche with scorching guitar and drums that eventually trip over themselves as if being chased by a crazed, axe-wielding madman. Today, Sam Murphy (guitar/vocals), Jeremy Mock (Guitar), Liv Eriksen (bass/vocals), and Scott Hale (drums) have returned with details of the main course. They're releasing their debut album Anything Can Be A Hammer in October via new New York/Nashville label Good English Records.

Along with the news of album, they've shared the single "Rosary." It's really nice. The guitars slowly come into focus with an ominous, almost detached chugging that reminds me of Interpol, but there's a softness to the vocals. Bloodsports patiently wade us into their depths before plunging us into blownout distortion that would make '70s metal bands proud. There's a line that sounds like "I can't sleep with your dead dog lying next to me." Its dramatic build is great.

“This song was written about a relationship that I ended, and reminiscing about the feelings months after the fact,” Murphy explained. “Lyrically, it’s a very bittersweet song. It looks back positively on the time that was spent but there’s also a layer of regret about the things that never quite came to fruition. It’s strange to sing live now because the relationship that it’s referencing has since been rekindled but I can still connect to those feelings from back then.”

Listen to "Rosary" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Trio 1"

02 "Come, Dog"

03 "Themes"

04 "Calvin"

05 "Trio 2"

06 "Rot"

07 "Rosary"

08 "A River Runs Through It"

09 "Anything Can Be A Hammer"

Anything Can Be A Hammer is out 10/17 via Good English Records. Pre-order here.