Avalon Emerson – “Sort Of Like A Dream” (Feat. Anunaku) & “You’re My World” (Feat. Priori)

Avalon Emerson, the DJ-producer and indie-pop favorite, has a new EP out. Perpetual Emotion Machine comprises five tracks, including three she released over the past year. It ends with her cover of Oppenheimer Analysis' "Don't Be Seen With Me." Before that, you'll hear the recent singles "Treat Mode" and "On It Goes." And kicking off the project are two new songs released today.

Opening up the EP is "Sort Of Like A Dream," which pairs Emerson with the Italian electronic artist Anunaku. The other new one, slotted second on the tracklist, is "You're My World" with Montreal's own Priori. On Instagram, Emerson frames today's new offerings as a double A-side single. Check them out along with the rest of the EP below.