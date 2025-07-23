Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Avalon Emerson – “Sort Of Like A Dream” (Feat. Anunaku) & “You’re My World” (Feat. Priori)

12:15 PM EDT on July 23, 2025

Avalon Emerson, the DJ-producer and indie-pop favorite, has a new EP out. Perpetual Emotion Machine comprises five tracks, including three she released over the past year. It ends with her cover of Oppenheimer Analysis' "Don't Be Seen With Me." Before that, you'll hear the recent singles "Treat Mode" and "On It Goes." And kicking off the project are two new songs released today.

Opening up the EP is "Sort Of Like A Dream," which pairs Emerson with the Italian electronic artist Anunaku. The other new one, slotted second on the tracklist, is "You're My World" with Montreal's own Priori. On Instagram, Emerson frames today's new offerings as a double A-side single. Check them out along with the rest of the EP below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Arlo Parks – “Heaven”

February 2, 2026
New Music

Bosse-de-Nage – “In The Name Of The Moth”

February 2, 2026
New Music

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Sunburned In London”

February 2, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Shares Power Snatch’s Debut EP, Says It Was “An Honor” To Lose Alternative Grammys To The Cure

February 2, 2026
New Music

Peter Gabriel – “Put The Bucket Down”

February 1, 2026
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026