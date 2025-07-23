Fiddlehead’s Pat Flynn Meets Crass, Launches New Band How Much Art

Pat Flynn is an excellent frontman. The Boston musician is best known for leading the beloved hardcore punk band Have Heart, before moving on to the slightly more emo supergroup Fiddlehead. Now he's got a new band called How Much Art, whose lineup also includes Have Heart drummer Shawn Costa. Their debut single "PR" is out today via the great Denver punk label Convulse.

According to Bandcamp, How Much Art also features Adam Gonsalves on bass, Justin Mantell on synths, and Maddi Nave and Darin Thompson on guitars. Considering Flynn's track record, it's unsurprising that "PR" is an absolute ripper: It has that bit of a pop touch that bands like Turnstile have brought into heavier music, though Flynn's scorched belts and the massive riffs still give it plenty of edge. How Much Art haven't shared any details about further new music yet, aside from a "record coming soon."

It seems like Flynn's been having a pretty eventful summer: A few weeks ago on Instagram, he shared a photo of himself with Gee Voucher and Penny Rimbaud of the legendary UK punks Crass. According to the caption, he was in England with his family and stopped by the legendary Dial House. Located in Essex, Rimbaud began using the farm cottage in 1967 as a communal open house. "I’m so grateful to have had the chance to 'make the pilgrimage' to Dial House, offer my gratitude and gather the genuine sense of peace and human kindness they imbued in their work," Flynn wrote, recounting his early memories hearing Crass' music. See that photo and listen to "PR" below.