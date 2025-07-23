Fat Joe Says He Drinks Up To 40 Diet Pepsis A Day

Sometimes the jokes write themselves. Fat Joe, the formerly corpulent Terror Squad rapper, has gone on the record to say that he typically downs 30-40 Diet Pepsis daily. He bravely confessed to his exorbitant soda consumption on a new episode of Joe And Jada, the podcast he co-hosts with fellow New York MC Jadakiss. The episode's guests were N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, co-hosts of the notoriously boozy Drink Champs podcast. The four guys got to talking about navigating the business side of hip-hop podcasting, before the conversation topic turned towards Fat Joe's vice.

"I worry about you cause you drink a lot and I don't know how safe that is," Joe told N.O.R.E. "I'm not a doctor, I don't give a fuck. I drink too many Diet Pepsis. You know what I'm saying? Very, very much. I've got a problem. Thirty, 40 a day. Let me tell you something, if I went to the doctor, God forbid, and they told me 'Yo, you have a problem due to Diet Pepsi,' I gotta take this shit on the chin. I gotta be like, 'I knew I was doing too much with them Diet Pepsis.' I'm drinking it now, immediately. They're not stopping me. I was in jail with 1,000 Diet Pepsis."

Nobody else in the room seemed too thrown off by Joe's Diet Pepsi consumption, so I guess he really is out here crushing dozens of cans per day. I wonder if he's an Addison Rae fan. Watch him discuss below around the 55-minute mark.

And here are some Bonus Diet Coke Beats: