Pynch Announce New Album Beautiful Noise: Hear “Post-Punk/New-Wave”

It's really all the same isn't? No matter what micro-genre or poetic turn of phrase one uses, music -- whether fixating on a crazy thing called love or panicking about mortality -- always boils down to one thing: Isn't it wild to be human? It can take on any shape, sound, story; it can harp on heartbreak cliches or pick at the scab of self-loathing. Nonetheless, writing a song never gets old. At least that's what I think London-based Pynch are saying with their album-announcing single "Post-Punk/New-Wave."

"I'm playing with a drum machine/ I'm glued to my laptop screen/ I don't know what I'm doing/ Maybe that's where the truth is," guitarist/vocalist Spencer Enock sings over a chummy acoustic guitar. The song morphs with drum machine claps, laser beam zaps, friendly woos, and jangle-pop guitars. It's immediately catchy, while being cheeky.

The song announces their new album Beautiful Noise, which is out in October. "It captures the playful spirit of the record and in a way tells the story of the band through its lyrics," Enock said of the track. "It's an ironic but sincere take on making DIY music in the modern world and I love that it feels like a pop song without really having a chorus -- like a slacker rock Band on the Run."

"Post-Punk/New-Wave" is accompanied by a colorful video, directed by Macgregor Marshfield, that references iconic indie films like Little Miss Sunshine and maybe Another Round? There's also a bong shaped like South Park's Eric Cartman.

Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Forever"

02 "Post-Punk/New Wave"

03 "Hanging On A Bassline"

04 "The Supermarket"

05 "How You Love Someone"

06 "Revolve Around You"

07 "Microwave Rhapsody"

08 "Beautiful Noise"

09 "Come Outside"

10 "It's Wonderful"

Beautiful Noise out 10/3 via Chillburn Recordings and State51 Conspiracy. Pre-order here.