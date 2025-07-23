Justin Timberlake Goes Viral For Sucking In Transylvania

Justin Timberlake is facing backlash over his first-ever performance in Romania, which took place at Electric Castle festival in Transylvania on July 17. The star is currently on the European leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, and videos of his unenthused demeanor and lack of singing at the show have now gone viral. The worst is ironically "Can't Stop The Feeling," in which he pulls his jacket hood over his head.

It was raining, to be fair... which Timberlake made sure to complain about: "I'm trying to stay warm," he said, holding onto his coat. "Is the rain always like this in the summer? No? So y'all cooked this up for me? Thanks." Footage from Lytham Festival a few days prior showed Timberlake fuming at his crew over an apparent technical issue, so it had been a rough week already. But videos from Lollapalooza Paris this past on Sunday show him in a better mood, busting moves during "Mirrors," although still not doing much singing.