Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Justin Timberlake Goes Viral For Sucking In Transylvania

7:58 PM EDT on July 23, 2025

Justin Timberlake Romania Show

Justin Timberlake is facing backlash over his first-ever performance in Romania, which took place at Electric Castle festival in Transylvania on July 17. The star is currently on the European leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, and videos of his unenthused demeanor and lack of singing at the show have now gone viral. The worst is ironically "Can't Stop The Feeling," in which he pulls his jacket hood over his head.

It was raining, to be fair... which Timberlake made sure to complain about: "I'm trying to stay warm," he said, holding onto his coat. "Is the rain always like this in the summer? No? So y'all cooked this up for me? Thanks." Footage from Lytham Festival a few days prior showed Timberlake fuming at his crew over an apparent technical issue, so it had been a rough week already. But videos from Lollapalooza Paris this past on Sunday show him in a better mood, busting moves during "Mirrors," although still not doing much singing.

@stereogum

@Justin Timberlake “performed” in Transylvania for the first time and he sucked [?: andreeamadlina.ene, nsyncreunion, pau.leahu, electriccastle, adricindrea] #JustinTimberlake #concert #Transylvania #Romania #ElectricCastle

♬ original sound - stereogum

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

As The Guess Who Begin Reunion Tour, Former Members Launch New Legal Fight

February 3, 2026
News

The Ramones Settle Legal Battle On 50th Anniversary Of “Blitzkrieg Bop”: Will We Get The Pete Davidson Biopic Now?

February 3, 2026
News

Martin Shkreli Sues RZA Over Multi-Million Dollar Wu-Tang Album He Bought And Forfeited

February 3, 2026
News

Trouble-Plagued Brooklyn Mirage Allegedly Reopening In June With A New Name

February 3, 2026
News

Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Announces 2026 Tour And Judee Sill Tribute In NYC

February 3, 2026
News

Paul Simon Announces 2026 Tour

February 3, 2026