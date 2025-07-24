Skip to Content
Giant Day Announce New Album Alarm: Hear “Devil Dog”

8:21 PM EDT on July 23, 2025

Last year Giant Day released their debut album Glass Narcissus. The Elephant 6 band is already back to announce its followup Alarm, and the antsy lead single "Devil Dog" is out now.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever put out a record that’s concurrent with what’s going on in the world,” Derek Almstead — who's also played in groups like Of Montreal and The Olivia Tremor Control — explains of Alarm, “where everything, music and lyrics, has that weight bearing on it.”

"Devil Dog" is over too soon, but every second bubbles with life. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
07/18 - Lancaster, PA @ West Art #
07/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Needle & Bean #
08/29 - Annville, PA @ Allen Theatre & Backstage Cafe #
10/09 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl %
10/10 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle %
10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade %
10/15 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor ^
10/16 - Athens, GA @ Flicker ^
10/18 - West Columbia, SC @ Elevate Social Club ^
10/23 - Silver Spring, MD @ Quarry House
11/07 - Frostburg, MD @ Clatter Coffee
11/13 - Windsor, Ontario @ Meteor
11/15 - Bloomington, IN @ the Orbit Room
11/16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Dear Mom

# w/ Buffalo Stance
% w/ Black Moth Super Rainbow
^ w/ Forceghost

Alarm is out 10/10 via Elephant 6.

