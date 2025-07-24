The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die – “Dissolving”

Sometimes you hear a song and can immediately imagine a crowd losing their shit to it. TWIABP's new Dreams Of Being Dust single "Dissolving" summons that feeling. A lengthy buildup only intensifies the anticipation, and the release is vehement and big.

"Lyrically ‘Dissolving’ is set in the woods late at night, too far from home, alone enough to notice how fuzzy the boundary is between you and the rest of the outside world," lead vocalist David F. Bello explains, continuing:

You remember that your skin is always shedding into particles of dust, and there isn't much difference between you and the trees and the dirt. No matter how old you become, you're still developing, changing, and growing into something new. Even once you are nothing but a memory, you will have evolved and will haunt the air. Donna Haraway's A Cyborg Manifesto says "a cyborg would not recognize the Garden of Eden; it is not made of mud and cannot dream of returning to dust." You are made of mud and you can dream of returning to dust.

"Dissolving" follows the more urgent bangers "Auguries Of Guilt," "Beware The Centrist," and "Se Sufre Pero Se Goza.” Dreams Of Being Dust is looking promising. Check out "Dissolving" below.

Dreams Of Being Dust is out 8/22 on Epitaph.