Watch Ghost Make Tonight Show Debut And Dedicate Debut MSG Show To Ozzy Osbourne

10:03 AM EDT on July 24, 2025

Swedish arena-metal band Ghost are extremely popular. Earlier this month, frontman Papa V Perpetua performed "Bark At The Moon" at Black Sabbath's epic farewell concert, and they're currently on tour promoting their recent #1 album SKELETÁ. Last night they brought all their masked theatricality to The Tonight Show, playing album highlight "Lachryma" in their typical flashy steampunk getups.

The night before that, hours after news broke that Ozzy Osbourne had died at 76, Ghost made their Madison Square Garden debut with a sold-out show, which they dedicated to the heavy metal legend.

"We're gonna dedicate tonight's show to the memory of the life and laughter of Ozzy Osbourne," Perpetua told the crowd, who began their own "Ozzy" chant. "For being the Prince Of Darkness, he sure gave us a lot of light. So we're gonna tap into that tonight and carry it forward."

Watch that along with Ghost's Tonight Show appearance below.

