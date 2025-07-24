Skip to Content
Margaret Qualley Releases Two Songs As Alter Ego Lace Manhattan For Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t

11:23 AM EDT on July 24, 2025

Actress Margaret Qualley's latest lead role is in Ethan Coen's Honey Don't, which is out Aug. 22. It's the second installment of the “lesbian B-movie trilogy" that Coen wrote with his wife Tricia Cooke, following last year's Drive-Away Dolls. Qualley plays Honey O'Donahue, a private investigator that's looking into a series of murders tied to a mysterious church. It doesn't seem like a musical, but Qualley — who previously performed "How Deep Is Your Love" in the movie Kinds Of Kindness last year, telling press, "It's clear I'm not the singer in the family" — does do some singing for the soundtrack.

The tracks "ODDWADD" and "In The Sun She Lies" were written by Coen and Qualley's pop-producer husband Jack Antonoff. Both sound like they're from two completely different worlds. "In The Sun She Lies" sounds like a throwaway from one of Antonoff's sessions with Lana Del Rey, while "ODDWADD" is an angular, synth-heavy dance pop track. For both tracks, which come with videos directed by Talia Ryder, Qualley channels an alter ego named Lace Manhattan and Ryder stars alongside her as Dixie Normus. Qualley first teased the songs from Lace Manhattan's Instagram account last week.

Watch both videos below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMJBXgFR2dy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
@vanityfair

“It's clear I'm not the singer in the family.” #MargaretQualley teases her rendition of “How Deep Is Your Love” in KindsofKindness. #joealwyn #yorgoslanthimos #hunterschafer #hongchau #willemdafoe #mamoudouathie

♬ original sound - Vanity Fair - Vanity Fair

Honey Don't is out 8/22 via Focus Features.

