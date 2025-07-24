Wednesday – “Pick Up That Knife”

Wednesday are gearing up to release their new album Bleeds in September. So far they've shared the excellent singles “Elderberry Wine” and “Wound Up Here (By Holdin On)," and today's new one "Pick Up That Knife" is another promising preview, fitting right in that perfect Wednesday zone between melodic and noisy.

The meandering, grungy "Pick Up That Knife" sees Karly Hartzman deal with feelings of inadequacy, interweaving those revelations with anecdotes about chipping teeth and throwing up at the gig: "Did you think we’d make it?/ Can’t budge the water down the broken drain/ Firing the wedding band/ One day I’ll kill the bitch inside my brain."

In a press release, she explains: "Pick Up That Knife’ is a song that revolves around feelings of helplessness, when every minor inconvenience hurts double 'cause you're close to giving up. It's also about when our pedal steel player Xandy threw up in the moshpit during the Death Grips set at Primavera Sound in 2023."

Watch Sara Melosh's video for "Pick Up That Knife" below.

Bleeds is out 9/18 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.