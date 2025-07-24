Cameron Winter Leaks New Geese Song “Trinidad” In Livestream

Cameron Winter seems like a real fun guy. This afternoon the Geese frontman hopped on Instagram Live, streaming from Newport, RI ahead of the band's show at Newport Folk Festival. "God this place is fucking cute!" he said, grinning to the camera. He also did an impulsive thing: He leaked "Trindad," the next single and album opener off their forthcoming album Getting Killed. Oh man, it's really good.

Why did he do this? It's not really clear. "I want to get this song directly to the people," he said. He then rambled on about hoping everyone uploads it to YouTube, and that if the experiment is successful maybe people will never have to wait for music again. He also said some crazy things like "Rick Ross is on the record. He's on tracks 7 through 12." He talked about the beauty of gift shops and inscriptions on park benches. "Don't let the fucking world get you down," he said at one point. "Actually no, I'm not in a mood to give a pep talk right now. Let the world get you down." He's a silly, brilliant goon.

Turns out, people have already starting doing lord Cameron's work. There's a few uploads of "Trinidad" on YouTube. The explosive track is like Radiohead on PCP. "There's a bomb in my car," the chorus screams over percussive collisions and swaggering funk guitar. It's violently different from lead single "Taxes," but in the best possible way.

UPDATE: It's now out officially.

Getting Killed is out 9/26 via Partisan.