Confidence Man & JADE – “gossip”

JADE has already put out a lot of fun, wide-ranging singles -- most recently "Plastic Box" -- in anticipation of her September debut album That’s Showbiz Baby! Today, she's returned with another unexpected track, but this time it's a collaboration with Australian pop-hedonists Confidence Man.

"gossip" is a weirdo of a track, in a good way. There's a fat, zippy bass part, a rhythm built on breathy sighs, and a splash of classical guitar strumming. It's sort of reminiscent of "Me Against The Music" by Britney Spears and Madonna. The lyrics are thorny, breaking down the dangerous thrill of spreading rumors: "You only get what you deserve/ You only reap what you sow/ Every detail is a blur/ Broken bones sticks and stones stones stones stones."

Confidence Man said of the song: "Talk s**t get a hit. There’s been a lot of chat going round but we can finally give you the truth of it. gossip is here and god it tastes good. JADE put the cherry on top of this pop sundae and we can’t stop eating." JADE added: "I met Confidence Man at the Rolling Stone Awards and loved them. Working on this track with them was so much fun and as chaotic as we live for. Tina said…!"

Watch the video for "gossip" below.