Punchbag – “I Love This!”

"I Love This" is the latest single from South London sibling duo Clara and Anders Bach aka Punchbag. It is not for the frail. The kinetic single, which is the follow-up to their debut EP I'm Not Your Punchbag from May, is the immediate hit of a dozen espresso shots. It's the sound of pupils dilating. It's hyper hyperpop that also folds in tinges of Sleigh Bells or Animal Collective with its bizarre grittiness.

"I guess you could see this song as an anti-depression anthem!" Clara shared. "You can hear the highest highs and the lowest lows -- almost like it's soundtracking the extreme sport of everyday life. Because sometimes it really is an extreme sport, so the highs should be celebrated. Getting through a shit phase should be danced about! With synths, a dance tempo, and something to shout! All that positive stuff."

Listen below.