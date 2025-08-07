Vote For The Song Of The Summer 2025

We're a week into August, the season's colloquial Dog Days, which means by now you should have some ideas about what constitute's this year's Song Of The Summer. As we always do at this time, we're asking you all to help us decide. Our 2025 Song Of The Summer readers' poll is live.

As usual, we are asking you to vote for one song to represent this whole sweltering season. It could be any song that defined Summer 2025 for you. Maybe it defined Summer 2025 for all of us, or maybe not. A new song, an old song, a song that feels expressly summery, one that others would reject as the antithesis of summer: Whatever that track happens to be, you can vote for it.

The poll will remain open until noon ET on Wednesday, Aug. 13. All votes must be submitted with an email address. We won't sell it to anyone; we'll only use it to sign you up for our weekly email newsletter, which is personally constructed each week by our own Scott Lapatine. It's a delightful message to receive each Friday, and I mean that genuinely. So go vote, consent to receive our newsletter, and campaign for your pick in the comments.