Atmosphere Announce New Album Jestures: Hear “Really” & “Velour”

7:47 PM EDT on July 24, 2025

Atmosphere have announced a new album called Jestures arriving this fall. Today the hip-hop duo is offering a preview with two new singles called "Really" and "Velour," which follow last month's "XXX."

For the Melby-directed "Really" music video, Slug and Ant went Jackass mode with a bunch of stunts that we do not recommend trying at home. “We were having fun,” Sean Daley aka Slug says of making Jestures. “We didn’t want to stop. That’s how we ended up chasing this idea of making 26 songs, all the way from A to Z.”

“I was able to throw the kitchen sink at it more than I probably ever did, seriously every kind of style or anything I wanted,” Anthony Davis aka Ant adds. "It was super fun to be able to do any kind of style of music."

Jestures features Yoni Wolf of WHY?, Evidence, and more, and more. Last year Ant released his debut solo album Collection Of Sounds: Volume 1. Check out "Really" and "Velour" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Asshole"
02 "Baby"
03 "Caddy"
04 "Daley"
05 "Effortless" (Feat. Evidence)
06 "Furthermore"
07 "Grateful"
08 "Heavy Lifting" (Feat. Haphduzn)
09 "Instrument"
10 "Jester"
11 "Kilowatts" (Feat. Kurious)
12 "Locusts"
13 "Mash" (Feat. Mike The Martyr, Musab, Muja Messiah)
14 "Neptune"
15 "Ophidiophobia"
16 "Past"
17 "Quicksand"
18 "Really"
19 "Sean"
20 "Trying"
21 "Used To"
22 "Velour"
23 "Westbound"
24 "XXX"
25 "Yearning" (Feat. Yoni Wolf of WHY?)
26 "Zorro" (Feat. ZooDeVille)

TOUR DATES:
07/26-07/27 - Long Beach, CA @ Warped Tour *
08/08 - St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre +
08/09 - North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery +
08/10 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion +
08/12 - Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne +
08/13 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome +
08/15 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavillion +
08/16 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl +
08/17 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage +
08/19 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre +
08/20 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center +
08/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom +
08/23 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair Grandstand w/ Cypress Hill, Lupe Fiasco, The Pharcyde, DJ Abilities
08/24 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove +
08/26 - Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater +
08/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live +
08/29 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden +
08/30 - Redmond, OR @ Reggae Rise Up Oregon *
09/19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Hieroglyphics, Dilated Peoples, Living Legends, Immortal Technique, Cunninlynguists, DeeJayBird

* Festival Performance
+ w/ Cypress Hill, Lupe Fiasco, The Pharcyde

Jestures is out 9/19 via Rhymesayers Entertainment. Pre-order it here.

Samantha Martucci

