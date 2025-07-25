Watch Marc Maron Cover Taylor Swift’s “Bigger Than The Whole Sky” At Largo

In 2023, Marc Maron shared a story on his podcast about being so overwhelmed by Taylor Swift's 2022 song "Bigger Than The Whole Sky" on a hike that he fell and broke his nose. Last night, the comedian and actor covered the Midnights cut at Los Angeles' Largo.

"And then some song comes on, a song called 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky,' and I start getting emotional because it's a grief song," Maron said a couple years ago on his WTF podcast, which is coming to an end this fall after 16 years. "The language is vague enough for the heartbreak in the song to not be tethered to just a relationship breaking up, but it's about loss, and it got me, man."

He also included it in his Netflix special and told Vulture it cost around $50,000. "I did everything I could to get the joke in front of [Swift]," he said, but ultimately it didn't happen. He also tried to get the pop star on his podcast via his friend Jack Antonoff, but that didn't end up working either. Hopefully his performance of "Bigger Than The Whole Sky" will finally catch her attention. Watch below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMgipenS9qs/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading