Maren Morris – “Be A Bitch”

12:07 AM EDT on July 25, 2025

In May, Maren Morris released her latest album Dreamsicle. The pop-country artist is sharing the deluxe version next week, but today we get a preview with the simultaneously scathing and encouraging tune "Be A Bitch."

“After telling my friends in the session about a recent traumatic dating story, I said everything that became a lyric: 'My reputation precedes me, your hairline recedes you' thinking nothing would ever actually go into our song that day, because it’s 'too mean,'” she explains, continuing:

Then I realized I occasionally water my thoughts down to spare a person’s feelings. Who is that helping? The person who hurt you that you’ll never see again, or is it empowering you to take back your humor of a situation? I don’t need to be a pristine heroine you screwed over, I deserve to be mad and eternalize that ego bruise into song. “Be A Bitch” is for anyone who ever let themselves down by being too nice to someone who was going to take advantage either way.

“My reputation precedes me, your hairline recedes you” is wild. But "Be A Bitch" is more of an emboldening anthem than it is a merciless diss track. See for yourself below.

The deluxe edition of Dreamsicle is out 8/1 via Columbia.

