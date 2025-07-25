No Joy – “My Crud Princess”

It's only a couple more weeks until No Joy unveil their new album Bugland, which was co-produced by Fire-Toolz. Jasamine White-Gluz has been keeping it interesting with the wonderfully wacky singles "Bugland" and "Bits," and today we get a zany banger called "My Crud Princess" along with a frog-filled music video.

"This song is granular," White-Gluz explains. "Like you are sifting through deep soil and coming out just covered in crud but still feeling cute. Going a little feral while still trying to maintain composure because you're in public. Lyrically, we are searching, waiting and hoping for something or someone — until we finally find it and start to build ourselves into the silt we've been digging through. This is for all my other Crud Princesses who like to get dirty!"

Check out the video below.

Bugland is out 8/8 via Hand Drawn Dracula/Sonic Cathedral.