Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

No Joy – “My Crud Princess”

10:32 PM EDT on July 24, 2025

Samuel Fournier

It's only a couple more weeks until No Joy unveil their new album Bugland, which was co-produced by Fire-Toolz. Jasamine White-Gluz has been keeping it interesting with the wonderfully wacky singles "Bugland" and "Bits," and today we get a zany banger called "My Crud Princess" along with a frog-filled music video.

"This song is granular," White-Gluz explains. "Like you are sifting through deep soil and coming out just covered in crud but still feeling cute. Going a little feral while still trying to maintain composure because you're in public. Lyrically, we are searching, waiting and hoping for something or someone — until we finally find it and start to build ourselves into the silt we've been digging through. This is for all my other Crud Princesses who like to get dirty!"

Check out the video below.

Bugland is out 8/8 via Hand Drawn Dracula/Sonic Cathedral.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Puscifer Cover Low

February 3, 2026
New Music

Whitney Johnson, Lia Kohl, & Macie Stewart Announce Debut Album BODY SOUND

February 3, 2026
New Music

Dua Saleh Announces New Album Of Earth & Wires: Hear The Bon Iver Collabs “Flood” & “Glow”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Landowner – “Normal Returns To Normal”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Evelyn Gray – “Clotheslines”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Mitski Shares “I’ll Change For You,” Announces World Tour

February 3, 2026