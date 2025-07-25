Skip to Content
Interpol’s Daniel Kessler Announces New Big Noble Album It’s Later Than You Think: Hear “All The Marbles”

10:27 AM EDT on July 25, 2025

A decade ago Interpol guitarist Daniel Kessler teamed with sound designer Joseph Fraioli for First Light, an album under the band name Big Noble. That project is about to get a sequel. Big Noble's second album It's Later Than You Think is coming next month as a Bandcamp exclusive. Lead single "All The Marbles" is out now.

"The first record was more improvised," Kessler told NME. "For this record, it was a bit more song-oriented. 'All The Marbles' has that. I live between Barcelona and New York now, so I was mostly in Spain when we were doing this while Joseph was in Los Angeles. It was a long-distance collaboration. This song has a movement to it."

That movement is conveyed by skateboarder Cody Chapman in the "All The Marbles" music video, directed by skate photography/videography legends Atiba Jefferson and Ty Evans. Watch below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=D6T4S1HNTUI

It's Later Than You Think is out 8/15. According to an Instagram post on Interpol's account, Shepard Fairey did the cover art, and there will be "All The Marbles" remixes from Tunde Adebimpe and Wilder Zoby.

