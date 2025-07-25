Opin Announce New Album Embrace The Grift: Hear “All Night Repeating”

Skip to Content
Richmond-based experimental pop trio Opin make sprawling, labyrinthine tracks. Their influences range from Lifted, Bitchin' Bajas, and Lilys to Can and Mica Levi. And their latest single "All Night Repeating" indulges in bright melodies that seem to run for miles. It's off their forthcoming album Embrace the Grift that's out next month.

Landis Wine, Tori Hovater, and Jon Hawkins take us on an expansive ride that thrillingly fractures into cyborg pop and a waterfall of noise. A drum beat gallops over soaring guitars and a bulbous bass. "I cease to exist," makes its way through the stream of sounds. "All Night Repeating" borders on liberated bliss and propulsive anxiety.

Listen below.

Embrace The Grift is out 8/8.

