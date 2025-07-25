Yumi Zouma – “Cross My Heart And Hope To Die”

"Bashville On The Sugar." "Blister." And now "Cross My Heart And Hope To Die." Yumi Zouma keep dropping new tracks on us this year without any further context. Is an album coming? An EP? Or are the indie-pop greats in one of those phases where a band kicks out a bunch of stray tracks rather than one coherent body of work, like Frank Ocean when he went on his post-Blonde hot streak?

Whatever's going on, I'm not going to gripe about new songs from one of my favorite bands. "Cross My Heart And Hope To Die" boasts some impeccable guy-girl vocals in that xx mold, but like the rest of Yumi Zouma's 2025 output, the backdrop is driving, grunge-tinged rock. A lot of good lines in this one, but "You’re trying not to crash/ An itch you need to scratch" sticks out. Listen below.