The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

How Much Art - "PR"

Patrick Flynn has the kind of impassioned, commanding voice that works in all contexts. Whether he's shouting his head off in Have Heart or singing vulnerably in Fiddlehead, he has a way of making the listener feel as if he's communicating solely to them. His new band How Much Art is not too different from what he does in Fiddlehead, but there's some synth action from Justin Mantell that really spices it up. Pat Flynn and synths? Sign me up. There are also some harmonies he performs with Maddi Nave that really bring the song to another place. "PR" is a great first song, so it's great news that more material is on the horizon. —Danielle