Gwyneth Paltrow Stars In Amusing Astronomer Video Following Coldplay Kiss Cam Fiasco

8:54 AM EDT on July 26, 2025

It's rare that a viral moment on the internet sticks around for more than a day, but the Coldplay kiss cam fiasco was so big that we're still talking about it. In case you haven't heard: A married CEO was caught canoodling with the also married HR head, and instead of playing it cool, they did quite the opposite. It's been reenacted at sports games. The joke has been hijacked by brands. Now, the company at which the pair worked, Astronomer, has released a damage-control video starring Gwyneth Paltrow, who, along with being famous herself, is notably Chris Martin's ex-wife.

"Thank you for your interest in Astronomer," the actress, the platform's Temporary Spokesperson, says. “I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer.”

Paltrow offers her help with the most common questions Astronomer has been receiving lately, such as, "OMG! What the actual f?" "Yes," she answers, "Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow." (Astronomer is "a firm that focuses on mission-critical analytics, AI and software. It essentially streamlines workflows for data engineering," per their LinkedIn page.) "We've been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation," she quips.

Many are saying the tongue-in-cheek video is a masterclass in PR. Both the CEO, Andy Byron, and the HR head, Kristin Cabot, have resigned since the incident. Watch Paltrow's Astronomer video below.

