Watch Lucy Dacus Marry Several Couples And Bring Out Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan In Philadelphia

11:03 AM EDT on July 26, 2025

Lucy Dacus, who's ordained in the US, recently put out an open call for any of her fans looking to get married at her shows. Yesterday, the singer-songwriter played Philadelphia, and the show was eventful: Dacus officiated several marriages, and she was also joined by Hop Along's Frances Quinlan.

The couples joined Dacus onstage during "Best Guess" while she helped them seal the deal, reading their names off a piece of paper and handing them each roses while her band continued to perform the Forever Is A Feeling tune.

Quinlan, who recently celebrated 10 years of the beloved Hop Along album Painted Shut, filled in the role of Hozier for Dacus' other Forever Is A Feeling track "Bullseye." Watch below.

