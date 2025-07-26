Soundside Fest In Bridgeport Canceled, Social Media Deactivated

The fourth annual Soundside music festival was announced in March. The Connecticut event revealed the Killers, Weezer, Vampire Weekend, and Hozier as headliners, but it was canceled yesterday due to “circumstances beyond our control."

Slated for September 27 and 28 in Bridgeport, Soundside also had big names in indie like Djo, Japanese Breakfast, the Last Dinner Party, the Backseat Lovers, Remi Wolf, Chelsea Cutler, and Vundabar. However, a city official by the name of Thomas Gaudett suggested the lineup was to blame: “It’s our understanding that this year’s lineup was drawing a lot fewer attendees than we have seen in the last few years. And that may have had an impact on the decision to cancel,” he told CT Insider.

The festival has a history of bumps. Last year Foo Fighters backed out of a headlining slot with only days notice, but that was fixed when Jack White and Greta Van Fleet filled in.

"Tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days depending on your bank’s processing time," the festival's website reads.