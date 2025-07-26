Pusha T Appears To Diss Drake And Birdman On Wale’s New Song “Damage Control”

Pusha T has been busy with the recent release of Let God Sort Em Out, the first Clipse album in 16 years, and evil Labubus. However, the rapper made time to hop on Wale's new song "Damage Control," and he even fit in some disses.

Over the years, Pusha T has had beef with Drake and Birdman, both of whom he seemingly takes aim at on this track. "The realest Birdman, I just cock-a-doodle-doo/ Doorstep, doorstep, I get it right through/ Money talk, money talk, the wrist is light blue/ Sugarhill sweet, shit is feeling type 2/ Bruised egos, man, you n****s might sue/ New Jack Ninos telling on the crew,” he raps.

In 2018, Pusha T and Drake's beef reached a fever pitch. We called it the best rap feud in years (little did we know what was coming). The "might sue" bit is likely a jab at Drake's lawsuit against his own label UMG for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Meanwhile, Pusha T and Birdman's beef goes way back to the 2000s when the Cash Money Records co-founder ended up in a financial dispute with the Neptunes.

“Damage Control” is produced by Don Cannon and is the first preview of Culture Jam Presents: Legend In My Hood, which is curated by NBA star Anthony Edwards and his brother BDifferent. Check it out below.