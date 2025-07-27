Skip to Content
Watch Pulp Play “Last Day Of The Miners’ Strike” For The First Time Ever At Hometown Festival Tramlines

12:58 PM EDT on July 27, 2025

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Jarvis Cocker of Pulp performs on the Pyramid Stage during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK’s largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

|Leon Neal/Getty Images

"Last Day Of The Miner's Strike" is a Pulp deep cut the band included on their 2002 compilation album Hits. It's been over 20 years since then -- and about 40 since the events that inspired the song -- but last Friday night at Tramlines Festival in their Sheffield hometown, Pulp played it live for the very first time.

Joining Pulp onstage for "Miner's Strike" was Richard Hawley, Jarvis Cocker's old mate who was in another '90s Britpop band called Longpigs, but has played in Pulp's touring band here and there. At Tramlines, Hawley also performed with Pulp on "Sunrise," an acoustic rendition of "A Sunset," and, of course, "Common People." Before that, Pulp appropriately did their 1993 song "Sheffield: Sex City" for the first time since 2012. See clips from the audience below.

