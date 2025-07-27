Watch Pulp Play “Last Day Of The Miners’ Strike” For The First Time Ever At Hometown Festival Tramlines

"Last Day Of The Miner's Strike" is a Pulp deep cut the band included on their 2002 compilation album Hits. It's been over 20 years since then -- and about 40 since the events that inspired the song -- but last Friday night at Tramlines Festival in their Sheffield hometown, Pulp played it live for the very first time.

Joining Pulp onstage for "Miner's Strike" was Richard Hawley, Jarvis Cocker's old mate who was in another '90s Britpop band called Longpigs, but has played in Pulp's touring band here and there. At Tramlines, Hawley also performed with Pulp on "Sunrise," an acoustic rendition of "A Sunset," and, of course, "Common People." Before that, Pulp appropriately did their 1993 song "Sheffield: Sex City" for the first time since 2012. See clips from the audience below.