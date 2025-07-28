Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

My Chemical Romance Debut Unreleased Song “War Beneath The Rain” In LA

9:55 AM EDT on July 28, 2025

My Chemical Romance have only released one new song in the past decade, but that certainly hasn't stopped them from taking over stadiums on their 20th anniversary tour for The Black Parade. Along with playing that album in full, they've been dedicating a portion of their set to non-Black Parade songs. Last night at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium they debuted an unreleased song called "War Beneath The Rain."

"I don't remember how long ago it was, but before the band broke up, we had a studio in North Hollywood and we were making a record that never came out," frontman Gerard Way introduced the song. "And this was one of the songs we really loved from it. It was just us in the studio with our friend Doug McKean, he was there recording it. His family's here tonight, I want this to go out to them."

McKean, an audio engineer who worked on The Black Parade and other pop-punk staples like American Idiot, died of a brain hemorrhage in 2022. The balladic "War Beneath The Rain" sounds like a pretty fitting song to dedicate to a lost loved one, with Way repeating: "If we all learn to die/ Can most of us forget/ That we're not waiting for the end?" Check out clips from the audience below.

@mcrchive Brand new unreleased MCU chemical romance song war beneath the rain from the never finished paper kingdom/MCR5 #mychemicalromance #gerardway #blackparade #mcr5 ♬ original sound - Lauren’s MCRchive

@leonardo_aaraujo My Chemical Romance perform War Beneath The Rain. Dedicated to Doug McKean in Los Angeles #mychemicalromance #losangeles ♬ original sound - Leonardo Araujo

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Cake Founding Guitarist Greg Brown Has Died

February 7, 2026
News

Chance The Rapper Is Now Chance The AI Company Spokesman

February 7, 2026
News

3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Dead At 47

February 7, 2026
News

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Tells ICE Agents To Quit Their Jobs At Super Bowl Pre-Party

February 7, 2026
News

Lana Del Rey Explains Stove Delay, Announces New Single “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter”

February 7, 2026
News

Sting Announces Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Album Relaunch In Joke Wellness Industry Infomercial

February 7, 2026