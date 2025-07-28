My Chemical Romance Debut Unreleased Song “War Beneath The Rain” In LA

My Chemical Romance have only released one new song in the past decade, but that certainly hasn't stopped them from taking over stadiums on their 20th anniversary tour for The Black Parade. Along with playing that album in full, they've been dedicating a portion of their set to non-Black Parade songs. Last night at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium they debuted an unreleased song called "War Beneath The Rain."

"I don't remember how long ago it was, but before the band broke up, we had a studio in North Hollywood and we were making a record that never came out," frontman Gerard Way introduced the song. "And this was one of the songs we really loved from it. It was just us in the studio with our friend Doug McKean, he was there recording it. His family's here tonight, I want this to go out to them."

McKean, an audio engineer who worked on The Black Parade and other pop-punk staples like American Idiot, died of a brain hemorrhage in 2022. The balladic "War Beneath The Rain" sounds like a pretty fitting song to dedicate to a lost loved one, with Way repeating: "If we all learn to die/ Can most of us forget/ That we're not waiting for the end?" Check out clips from the audience below.