Avery Tucker Announces Debut Solo Album Paw Feat. A. G. Cook, MUNA’s Katie Gavin, & Porches’ Aaron Maine

In 2022, the great indie rock duo Girlpool broke up, and both members went on to make solo music. Harmony Tividad, recording as just plain Harmony, released her debut album Gossip last year. Her former bandmate Avery Tucker released his first solo single "Big Drops" a couple of months ago. Now, there's an entire LP on the way. Tucker's first solo full-length is called Paw, and it comes out this fall.

You probably shouldn't expect Paw to sound much like Girlpool or like Harmony's solo music. Avery Tucker recorded Paw with singer-songwriter Alaska Reid, who co-wrote "Big Drops" and who serves as co-producer on the record. In a press release, Tucker credits Reid with going after the kind of "rawness" that would "serve the spirit of the songs." A. G. Cook, MUNA's Katie Gavin, and Porches' Aaron Maine also make contributions.

Tucker's album opener "Like I'm Young" starts out as a soft, vulnerable track, just voice, guitar, and ambient reverb hum. Toward the end, it explodes into something much bigger. It's a really good track. In a press release, Tucker says, "'Like I’m Young' is probably one of the most emotionally raw songs I’ve ever written. There are lines in the song I remember writing and thinking ‘I won’t keep this in.’ I decided to take this song to the edge of myself at the time, and whenever I play the song live I walk alongside that cliff within me and feel the height." Below, check out director Nick Vernet's bare-bones "Like I'm Young" video and Tucker's Paw tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Like I’m Young"

02 "Malibu"

03 "Knots"

04 "Rust"

05 "In The Smoke"

06 "Baby Broke"

07 "Big Drops"

08 "Sunkiss"

09 "Angel" (feat. Katie Gavin)

10 "Dusk"

11 "My Life Isn’t Leaving You"

Paw is out 10/10 on Sunkiss. Avery Tucker will play New York's Night Club 101 on 9/4.