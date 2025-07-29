Snooper Announce New Album Worldwide: Hear The Title Track

It's Snooper season. Good news: The restless punks are announcing a new album Worldwide, arriving this fall. Bad news: They're retiring the õ's in their name, which feels inexplicably sad (dare I say a recession indicator?). You win some, you lose some. The title track is out today and it's enough of a banger to make up for the lost õ's.

Since their jittery 2023 debut Super Snõõper (which was our Album Of The Week), the band has released songs like "Relay," "Company Car," and "On Line," which appear on Worldwide. Last month they also unleashed the Unknown Caller EP. They've been on that grind.

Worldwide was produced with John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten). “The whole idea behind this record was experimentation and change,” guitarist Connor Cummins says. Get rocked by "Worldwide" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Opt Out"

02 "On Line"

03 "Company Car"

04 "Worldwide"

05 "Guard Dog"

06 "Hologram"

07 "Star *69"

08 "Blockhead"

09 "Come Together"

10 "Pom Pom"

11 "Relay"

12 "Subdivision"

TOUR DATES:

09/08 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater #

09/09 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues #

09/10 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

09/12 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

09/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center #

09/15 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

09/16 - Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom #

09/17 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

09/19 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

09/20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #

09/22 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound #

09/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

# with The Hives

Worldwide is out 10/3 on Third Man. Pre-order it here.