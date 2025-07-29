Lawn Announce New Album God Made The Highway: Hear “Davie”

Earlier this year Lawn returned with the Parquet Courts-esque earworm "Sports Gun," and now the New Orleans duo is announcing their new album God Made The Highway. "Davie" is their latest offering.

"Davie is the name of our landlord back in 2016-2017, after college," Mac Folger says of the single. He continues:

The song is about that time in our lives. The house was in Hollygrove, New Orleans. It was big and beautiful and falling apart. You could see the dirt through the floorboards in some places, and anything that could break did. The landlord was the type of guy who acted cool and was always high, but in the end, he totally sucked and took all our deposit money. We started Lawn in that house, recording most of the first EP and LP in the living room with our friend Ross (Video Age). We made barely any money working at restaurants, and frequently had bands stay with us for multiple days at a time (this is how we met Mark Edlin, who plays drums on the record and live). Substance use and trying to rock and roll were at an all-time high. The first few weeks in the house, we would regularly spend what little money we had on beers, sit in lawn chairs in an unfurnished living room, and jam while we just sort of shot the shit and played music. Every day held the pursuit of cool, every night we all came back to the same historically preserved shithole. In retrospect, it’s hard to say if they were the worst or the best times, but they were very meaningful.

That's poetic as hell. For God Made The Highway, Lawn got help from Hovvdy touring drummer Mark Edlin and engineer Greg Obis, who also plays in the group Stuck. It's their first LP recorded in a studio: "We had to get everything done in three days, but it felt very natural even if it was a new thing for us,” Rui De Magalhaes explains. Hear "Davie" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Water"

02 "Lonely River Blues"

03 "Davie"

04 "Pressure"

05 "Barroom Wonder"

06 "History Lesson"

07 "Everyday Man"

08 "Nowhere Walkin"

09 "Shade In The Pasture"

10 "Sports Gun"

TOUR DATES:

09/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Star Bar

09/14 - Nashville, TN @ The East Room

09/15 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI*

09/16 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club*

09/17 - Chicago, IL @ Sub T Basement

09/18 - Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Fest*

09/19 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck*

09/20 - St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House*

10/17 - New York City, NY @ Night Club 101

* w/ Momma

God Made The Highway is out 9/19 via Exploding In Sound.