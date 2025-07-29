The Antlers Announce New Album Blight: Hear “Carnage”

Peter Silberman's grand, ambitious indie rock project the Antlers made a lot of noise when they arrived with the 2009 album Hospice. Since then, they've spent time on hiatus and emerged from the other side. In 2021, the Antlers released Green To Gold, their first album in seven years. They followed it with a series of one-off singles, as well as an album from Cowboy Sadness, Silberman's ambient-supergroup side project. Now, we're getting another Antlers album.

This fall, the Antlers will release their new LP Blight. This time around, Peter Silberman appears to be the only real member of the Antlers, or at least he's the only one posing in the press pic, though his longtime bandmate Michael Lerner does play drums on the record. Silberman spent years recording the album bit by bit, mostly laying it down at his home studio, on a friend's farm in upstate New York.

The lead single from Blight is a sweeping rocker called "Carnage." It begins with staccato keyboards, and it swells into bigger and more traditionally indie rock. In a press release, Silberman says, "'Carnage' is a song about a kind of violence we rarely acknowledge -- violence not born of cruelty, but of convenience. Innocent creatures are swept up in the path of destruction as their world collides with ours, and we barely notice." Below, you will find "Carnage" and the Blight tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Consider The Source"

02 "Pour"

03 "Carnage"

04 "Blight"

05 "Something In The Air"

06 "Deactivate"

07 "Calamity"

08 "A Great Flood"

09 "They Lost All Of Us"

Blight is out 10/10 on Transgressive.