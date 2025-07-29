Animal Collective – “buddies on the blackboard”

Skip to Content
11:15 AM EDT on July 29, 2025

Dave Portner

The members of Animal Collective all have their own things going on. Geologist, for instance, is now part of the instrumental space-rock supergroup Motherfuckers JMB & Co., and they just released a very fun album a few weeks ago. All those Animal Collective guys don't get together as a group all that often, and when they do, their records don't necessarily have the same seismic cultural impact that they once did. But Animal Collective are still a functioning band, and when they put out a new track, it's always worth checking out. Today, they put out a new track.

About a month ago, Animal Collective released "Love On The Big Screen," the A-side of a new single. Avey Tare co-produced that hyperactive swirl-pop bugout with Adam McDaniel at McDaniel's Drops Of Sun studio in Asheville, and the same is true of "buddies on the blackboard," the B-side that the band shared today. It's another shimmering glob of cartoon melodies, and it calls back to the playfulness of the group's early days. Check it out below.

The “Love On The Big Screen” b/w “buddies on the blackboard” single is out 8/1 on Domino.

