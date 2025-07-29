Dovetail – “raining here, too”

Meet Dovetail, a duo made up of Vassar students Brynne Mershon and Naomi Sullins. The pair met at an open mic night, where they immediately bonded over Elliott Smith. Taking influence from acts like Mazzy Star, Weyes Blood, and Beach House, Dovetail's first offering is the wispy "raining here, too," which they released Friday (July 25).

Dovetail is the perfect name for a band whose members' voices complement one another so well; Sullins and Mershon's croons coming together toward the end makes for a beautiful moment before the song soars into a cosmic instrumental. Dive in below.