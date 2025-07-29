Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Dovetail – “raining here, too”

4:15 PM EDT on July 29, 2025

Meet Dovetail, a duo made up of Vassar students Brynne Mershon and Naomi Sullins. The pair met at an open mic night, where they immediately bonded over Elliott Smith. Taking influence from acts like Mazzy Star, Weyes Blood, and Beach House, Dovetail's first offering is the wispy "raining here, too," which they released Friday (July 25).

Dovetail is the perfect name for a band whose members' voices complement one another so well; Sullins and Mershon's croons coming together toward the end makes for a beautiful moment before the song soars into a cosmic instrumental. Dive in below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

They Might Be Giants Announce New Album The World Is To Dig: Hear “Wu-Tang”

February 9, 2026
New Music

Shop Talk Announce Self-Titled Debut Album: Hear “Love Dart”

February 9, 2026
New Music

Morgan Nagler – “Heartbreak City”

February 9, 2026
New Music

Gay Meat Announces Debut Album Blue Water Feat. Jeff Rosenstock, Chris Farren, Sarah Tudzin, & More

February 9, 2026
New Music

Killing Pace Announce Debut Album HCPM: Hear “War Machine”

February 9, 2026
New Music

Angel Du$t – “Pain Is A Must”

February 9, 2026